Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 13

Some 63,547 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,587 citizens, and the second one to 18,960 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,671,138 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,332,017 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,339,121 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.