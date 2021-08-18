Number of COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan exceeds 4,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,129 new COVID-19 cases, 968 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 377,304 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 341,142 of them have recovered, and 5,208 people have died. Currently, 30,954 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,740 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,252,882 tests have been conducted so far.