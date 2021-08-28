Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28
Trend:
The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) Nov.1, 2021, Trend reports.
The respective decision was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The previous special quarantine regime was announced to expire on September 1.
