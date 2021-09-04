Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Some 78,604 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,604 citizens, and the second one to 37,000 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,174,297 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,329,571 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,844,726 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.