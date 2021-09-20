Azerbaijan confirms 740 more COVID-19 cases, 2,442 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2,442 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 473,459 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 436,537 of them have recovered, and 6,327 people have died. Currently, 30,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,103 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,751,264 tests have been conducted so far.