Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,029 new COVID-19 cases, 2,680 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 480,843 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 451,727 of them have recovered, and 6,457 people have died. Currently, 22,659 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,151 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,823,654 tests have been conducted so far.
