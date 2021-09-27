Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27

The Fall issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues – Policy Perspectives on the Silk Road Region, the flagship English-language quarterly policy journal has been released.

This edition collects ten articles describing regional and global updates articulated in four sections.

The first section starts with the article authored by Richard Hoagland, a former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The section also features a coherent article by Edward Lemon, Research Assistant Professor at The Bush School of Government and Public Service.

The next section covers articles focusing on a wide spectrum of topics, including post-conflict confidence-building between the parties after the Second Karabakh war, controlling armament in the region, and setting standards for clearing landmines.

In this section, readers will find a collection of articles by Stuart Maslen, Honorary Professor of International Law at the University of Pretoria and David Hewitson, one of the leading experts who has drafted a number of the core International Mine Action Standards.

The third section of the autumn issue is devoted to the analysis of the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus in light of the Second Karabakh war.

The last section, entitled "Iran and the South Caucasus", presents scholarly findings focusing on Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, ethnicity, and language issues.

Baku Dialogues team thanks all the authors for their cooperation and wishes you a pleasant reading.

The new issue is available at https://bakudialogues.ada.edu.az