Streets of Baku decorated with Azerbaijani flags on Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who heroically fought during the 44-day second Karabakh war and raised the Azerbaijani flag on the liberated lands, as well as to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Remembrance Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan on September 27, Trend reports.

The avenues and streets of Baku are decorated with Azerbaijani flags on this day.

The Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan will be celebrated annually in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020.