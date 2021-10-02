Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats American Wesley Soy

Society 2 October 2021 09:17 (UTC+04:00)
Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats American Wesley Soy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Trend:

Matches of the sixth round of the final stage of the Champions Chess Tour, organized by the Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, are taking place, Trend reports.

In this round, representatives of Azerbaijan met with chess players from the United States. Teymur Rajabov defeated Wesley Soy with a score 3:1. Meeting between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Hikaru Nakamura continues.

A four-game match is played in each round. In the case of a tie, the winner is determined in two blitz games. If after them the score remains equal, then "Armageddon" follows. Three points are awarded for a victory in rapid chess (zero - for a defeat), and two points - for a victory in a tie-break (one for a defeat).

The prize fund of the tournament is $100,000.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview)
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview)
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
EAEU countries decrease volume of wheat exports to Azerbaijan
EAEU countries decrease volume of wheat exports to Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan-Iran trade up despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:22
Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats American Wesley Soy Society 09:17
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world World 08:57
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 08:33
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview) Finance 08:00
More destruction feared in La Palma as lava pours from new volcano vent Europe 07:54
Georgian MFA denies summoning of Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine over Saakashvili’s arrest Georgia 07:14
Georgian ex-president Saakashvili claims that he goes on hunger strike in prison Georgia 06:32
Japan's incoming PM to retain defence, education ministers Other News 05:33
Mexico launches reform to put state in charge of power market Other News 04:34
Turkey confirms 28,873 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:41
With gas pumps still dry, Britain brings in the army Europe 02:40
8 IS militants killed in northern Iraq Arab World 01:43
U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 700,000 US 00:51
Georgia launches criminal case on Saakashvili's illegal border crossing Georgia 00:04
Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 2, 2021 Politics 00:01
No presidential pardon for Saakashvili, Georgian President says Georgia 1 October 23:57
COVAX to send COVID shots only to least covered nations World 1 October 23:34
4 Indonesian hackers arrested for 6 mln USD int'l scam Other News 1 October 22:58
Nizami Ganjavi International Center celebrates its 9th birthday (VIDEO) Society 1 October 22:21
Georgian police release footage of Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest (VIDEO) Georgia 1 October 21:45
Iran's trade with Syria is at low level - Economic Chamber of Iran in Syria Business 1 October 21:22
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 1 Uzbekistan 1 October 21:04
Ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM Georgia 1 October 20:33
War memories: Azerbaijan's fighter pilots recall missions during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Politics 1 October 20:20
Turkmenistan launches textile exports to China Turkmenistan 1 October 19:57
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy cash registers Tenders 1 October 19:04
Turkey will never forget hatred directed against Azerbaijan - Erdogan Politics 1 October 19:01
Azerbaijani Customs Committee makes transfers to state budget, exceeds forecast Economy 1 October 18:53
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for restoration of oil wells Tenders 1 October 18:51
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district Economy 1 October 18:07
Geostat shares data on number of employees in business sector for 2020 Georgia 1 October 18:05
Green Climate Fund launching new project to support forest sector reform in Georgia Georgia 1 October 17:56
DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks Arab World 1 October 17:33
Canada's economy down 0.1% in July, seen up 0.7% in August Other News 1 October 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts exports of locally-made goods to Vietnam Business 1 October 17:30
Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters Israel 1 October 17:29
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz to audit construction of local section of TAPI Turkmenistan 1 October 17:29
AzerGold CJSC reveals funds allocated for laboratory services Business 1 October 17:26
Kazakhstan’s refinery switches to off-season diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 1 October 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 October 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 689 more COVID-19 cases, 1,816 recoveries Society 1 October 17:07
Kazakhstan multifold increases trade with Singapore Business 1 October 17:01
Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high Europe 1 October 17:00
Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19 Russia 1 October 16:58
Iran continues talks with Japan to release its blocked funds Business 1 October 16:58
Congratulations to Presidential Scholars on their admission to universities Society 1 October 16:51
Baku Metro starts overhauling new-generation railcars (PHOTO) Economy 1 October 16:44
Georgia launches 'Election Portal 2021' Georgia 1 October 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees increase in foreign exchange reserves Finance 1 October 16:43
US FDA extends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expiry date Society 1 October 16:31
Turkish Albayrak Holding looks to establish cooperation with Port of Baku (PHOTO) Transport 1 October 16:26
Kazakhstan records increase in food prices Finance 1 October 16:24
Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan Politics 1 October 16:22
Georgian PM meets with delegation of Members of European Parliament Georgia 1 October 16:05
BSTDB shareholders decide to increase subscribed capital Finance 1 October 16:03
India To Procure 27-28 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses; Targets 100 Crore Jabs By Mid-October Other News 1 October 15:56
Russia’s Gazprombank expects Moody’s to raise Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating Finance 1 October 15:41
Uzbek Kapital Bank becomes first market maker in Uzbekistan Finance 1 October 15:41
Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Centre Other News 1 October 15:15
India, Australia to conclude early harvest trade deal by December Other News 1 October 15:11
IRICA announces data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Business 1 October 15:09
Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk airport reopens after reconstruction Transport 1 October 15:03
Iran bans import of home appliances, defending domestic manufacturers Business 1 October 15:01
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15% Oil&Gas 1 October 14:59
Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree Politics 1 October 14:53
Kazakh Kazatomprom subsidiary opens tenders to buy pumps Tenders 1 October 14:52
İnflation in Uzbekistan rises insignificantly for September 2021 Business 1 October 14:51
Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 1 October 14:49
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases Finance 1 October 14:36
Iran to prioritize supporting domestic vaccines manufacturers - President Raisi Business 1 October 14:33
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 1 October 14:33
Spanish company delivers second electric train to Uzbekistan Transport 1 October 14:20
Russia's 'Innopolis' special economic zone to assist Uzbek start-ups ICT 1 October 14:19
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhtelecom sells shares in mobile operator via stock exchange ICT 1 October 14:17
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by over 10% - OPEC Oil&Gas 1 October 14:16
Uzbekistan invites Election Commission of India representatives ahead of presidential election Uzbekistan 1 October 14:16
Czech companies have potential to participate in Azerbaijan's 'smart projects' - minister (PHOTO) Economy 1 October 14:16
India, UK likely to announce ‘green grid’ at COP26 summit Other News 1 October 14:15
US Senate Majority Leader Calls For Strengthening Economic Ties With India Other News 1 October 14:14
Georgia reveals its top export destinations for 8M2021 Business 1 October 14:14
Azerbaijan's working group holds meeting on energy supply of liberated territories Society 1 October 14:00
Azerbaijan working on creation of Electronic Prosecutor's Office system Society 1 October 13:56
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Office awards Trend News Agency (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 1 October 13:55
Kazakh Air Astana proposes to postpone repairs at local refineries Oil&Gas 1 October 13:52
Volume of private investment allocated for Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks revealed Economy 1 October 13:35
ADB allocates loan to Uzbek Sanoat Qurilish Bank Finance 1 October 13:22
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair and modernization of dredger (VIDEO) Transport 1 October 13:21
Work underway to create forest park of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood in liberated Jabrayil Society 1 October 13:20
AzerGold CJSC increases export of products in 8M2021 Economy 1 October 13:19
Uzbek IT companies to benefit from co-op with Russian Innopolis (Exclusive) ICT 1 October 13:18
BOTAS increases gas imports by over 50% Oil&Gas 1 October 12:58
OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market Arab World 1 October 12:35
Gas prices in Europe set historical record reaching 100 euro per 1 MWh Europe 1 October 12:32
Top 10 countries in terms of Equinor’s income before tax Oil&Gas 1 October 11:59
Armenia's leadership must be brought to justice in int'l courts - Prosecutor General Politics 1 October 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 1 Georgia 1 October 11:54
Over half of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation via 'Single Window' falls on air transport for 9M2021 Economy 1 October 11:54
Azerbaijani exports of non-oil products by SOEs almost doubles y-o-y Economy 1 October 11:50
Ranking of Equinor’s host countries in terms of revenue Oil&Gas 1 October 11:49
All news