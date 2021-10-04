Azerbaijan shares data on COVID-19 cases among different age groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The highest indicator of the infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan are in the age group from 30 to 39 years old accounting for 21 percent, Trend reports referring to koronavirusinfo.az.

According to the information, the indicator among children under 9 years old amounts to 3 percent, among children and adolescents from 10 to 19 years old - 6 percent, from 20 to 29 years old - 16 percent, from 40 to 49 years old - 15 percent, among people aged 50-59 years old - 18 percent, 60-69 years old - 15 percent, 70-79 years old - four percent, over 80 years old - two percent.

Earlier it was reported that as of October 3, a total of 485,987 people were infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 6,573 people died and 14,803 people are under treatment in special hospitals.