Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Wikipedia continues to post articles about the Second Karabakh War – about military operations, military personnel, heroes of the Patriotic War and martyrs in foreign languages, Wikipedia specialist, diaspora researcher Elnur Elturk told Trend on October 5.

According to Elturk, Wikipedia volunteers have adequately fulfilled their mission in the information sphere.

Elturk noted that at present, users of the Wikipedia community in Azerbaijan continue to create pages about martyrs in the online encyclopedia.

"To this day, more than 2,000 articles about the martyrs of the Patriotic War have been created. Volunteers worked day and night to suppress provocations that the enemy carried out against Azerbaijan in the information sphere, and responded to these provocations with facts," Elturk said.