Azerbaijan’s Interior ministry reveals details of severe road accident with passenger bus in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

A Mercedes truck driven by Mahmud Azizov crashed into a passenger bus driven by Tahir Abdullayev on a section of the Baku-airport highway in the Surakhani district of the capital at about 06:40 (GMT+4) on October 13, Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, as a result of a serious accident, four residents of Baku who were standing by the side of the road were killed - Mahiyaddin Abdullayev, Ilham Hasanov, Irada Isgandarova and Mehbara Yagubova, as well as a passenger of the bus Kamala Babayeva.

In addition, 25 people received bodily injuries of varying severity, eight of them were released from hospitals after the first medical aid was provided. The remaining 17 people continue to undergo treatment in medical institutions.

In fact, the Surakhani Traffic Police Department initiated a criminal case under Article 263.3 (violation of traffic rules and vehicle operation, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence).

It is reported that the truck driver was arrested as a suspect in a criminal case opened on the fact of an accident.

The Baku Transport Agency earlier told Trend that a Mercedes truck with number plates 99 DH 343, moving in the direction of Mardakan settlement, collided with a passenger bus (with number plates 10 TH 116), which was in temporary operation by Ayshan LTD and was running on route 171. After a collision with a truck, the bus overturned.