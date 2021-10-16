Azerbaijani IDEA signs agreement with All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

Trend:

On October 16, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA public association Leyla Aliyeva met with the chairman of the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation and Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), legendary hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov.

Within the framework of the meeting, the Public Association IDEA and the All-Russian Society for Nature Conservation signed an Agreement of Intent on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.