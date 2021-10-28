Azerbaijan confirms 2,420 more COVID-19 cases, 1,358 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 17:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Azerbaijan has detected 2,420 new COVID-19 cases, 1,358 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 524,788 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 489,032 of them have recovered, and 6,995 people have died. Currently, 28,761 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,827 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,158,035 tests have been conducted so far.