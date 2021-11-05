ADA University presents new publication dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day

ADA University presents its new publication, "Liberated Karabakh: Policy Perspectives by the ADA Community" dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Edited by Executive Vice-Rector Dr. Fariz Ismailzade and Director of Publications and Policy Research Professor Damjan Krnjević Mišković, the book chronicles the Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, provides background information, whilst keeping readers informed about recent developments and forecasts in the light of new regional reality.

The book delivers rigorously-crafted chapters examining a wide spectrum of topics including but not limited to, strategic implications of liberation of Karabakh, reconciliation of Azerbaijanis and Armenians, and rebuilding of post-conflict areas.

The aim of the publication is to gather diverse perspectives and fresh ideas from ADA faculty members as well as others affiliated with the University that may be useful for readers in conceptualizing the regional updates.

In his Foreword to the book, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev writes:

“No matter what part of the world in which we live, all Azerbaijanis call Karabakh home. All of us are keen to do our part to redevelop the liberated territories and turn the war-torn area into one of the most prosperous and sustainable regions in the world. Our country’s vision for Karabakh is truly inspiring and the ADA University community is also very much eager to contribute to the process of renewal and reconstruction.”

The new publication is now available on ADA University's website.