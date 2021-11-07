Special forces of Azerbaijani army celebrate Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

A meeting with veterans and families of the heroes who died during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War was held in the special forces of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of the Victory Day, Trend reports on Nov. 7 referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

First, memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was revered by a minute of silence.

The Azerbaijani national anthem was performed. The ceremony participants laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Special Forces memorial installed on the territory of the military unit.

A cake was cut, various gifts were presented to veterans and children of martyrs at the ceremony on the occasion of Victory Day.

Mugham (Azerbaijani folk music) performer Kanan Bayramov sang songs praising heroism and patriotism. Then the conversation continued at the tea table.