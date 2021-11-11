Azerbaijan national football team looses to Luxembourg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan completed its performance in the qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Trend reports.

in the last match, the Azerbaijani national team lost to the Luxembourg team with a score of 1: 3.

The scoring was opened by the player of Luxembourg Kherson Rodrigues in the 67th minute. Then, in the 78th minute, his teammate Sebastian Thill once again hit the gate of Gianni De Biasi's charges. In the 82nd minute Azer Salahli compensated for one of the conceded goals.

However, Rodrigues scored the third goal of his team in the first minute of added time.

After this victory, the Luxembourg national team with 9 points finished third in the group. In the qualifying round, Azerbaijan took the last place with 1 point.