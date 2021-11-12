BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Promotion of Russian language in Azerbaijan is amazing, Russian politician Sergei Volodin said on Nov. 12 during a meeting of experts and members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation with youth and roundtable discussion at the Russian Information and Culture Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Volodin said that Azerbaijan is very different from Russia in terms of traditions and customs, but today Azerbaijani youth speaks Russian.

“Moreover, despite Islam is practiced in Azerbaijan and Orthodoxy in Russia, the youth of the two countries have a lot in common,” the Russian politician added. “There are Azerbaijanis in every region of Russia who speak Russian very well and we must support this.”

