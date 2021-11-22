Bakcell wins the “National CSR Award 2020”

The jury highly valued the company’s contribution to fight against coronavirus

Bakcell has been announced as the winner of the National Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2020. The award was presented in the "Good Health and Wellbeing" nomination for the company's work within its large-scale action plan aimed at supporting the citizens of Azerbaijan during the period of a special quarantine regime.

Thus, in addition to 1.5 million manats, transferred to the Fund for Support the Fight Against Coronavirus, Bakcell allocated large funds for the delivery to Azerbaijan of special medical equipment for artificial respiration, instruments for automatic temperature measurement, and express tests to detect coronavirus. In addition, Bakcell has provided free payment cards to medical personnel of all quarantine centers, and to patients in quarantine in certain quarantine centers. Moreover, Bakcell has implemented a food assistance program for 650 low-income families living in the Bina settlement of Baku city.

At the same time, in order to ensure the safety of subscribers and employees, and implement the enlightenment activities during the pandemics, Bakcell executed long-term information and communication programs, and also created the necessary conditions for its employees to work from home.

The main goal of the National CSR Award, which is organized for the third time in a row, is to increase the number of projects in the field of CSR and charitable activities implemented in the country as a continuation of the state policy and social projects initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as broader coverage of the activities of companies carrying out social projects.

The jury, which determined the winners of the “National CSR Award 2020” was composed of representatives of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Asan Xidmət, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs ( Employers) of Azerbaijan, the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and the PROAKTİV PR Agency.

It should be noted that the social projects implemented in 2020 were analyzed by representatives of relevant government agencies, on the basis of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.