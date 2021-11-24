Azerbaijan’s parliament approves size of need criterion for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The bill "On the size of the criterion of need in Azerbaijan in 2022," was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading after discussions at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

According to the bill, the criterion of need for the next year is set at 200 manats ($117.7).

It is noted that the need criterion in Azerbaijan in 2021 amounted to 170 manats ($100).