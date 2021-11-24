Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 21:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation related to spreading inaccurate information by some media outlets and users of social networks in connection with the armed provocation committed by Armenia on November 15 and 16, 2021 in the border territories with Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigative bodies revealed that four individuals, namely, Ziyatay Muradov, Agil Alakbarov, Mehman Suleymanov and Nadir Valiyev, shared inaccurate information about the abovementioned events on social networks, which could cause public concern, without referring to the official sources to create artificial hype.

Proceeding from the files collected about Ziyatay Muradov, the department of the General Prosecutor's Office launched proceedings upon Article 388-1.1.1 (posting of information in social network, spreading of which is prohibited upon the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information") of the Code of Administrative Offenses and sent to the court.

Agil Alakbarov, Mehman Suleymanov and Nadir Valiyev received a warning.

The General Prosecutor's Office said that more severe measures up to criminal prosecution will be taken in accordance with the law against the media outlets and users of social networks, spreading false and inaccurate information to create artificial hype.