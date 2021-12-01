Azerbaijani agency shares data for mine detection, clearing work in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has released a report on the results of its work conducted in November 2021 in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, in the reporting month 256 anti-personnel and 354 anti-tank mines, as well as 223 unexploded munitions were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Totally, 414 hectares of the liberated territories were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.