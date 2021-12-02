Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Some 37,057 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2, Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,187 citizens, the second one to 5,456 citizens, the third one to 27,414 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,604,976 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,087,717 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,578,492 people - the second dose, 938,767 people - the third dose.