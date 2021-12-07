Azerbaijan-donated 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine delivered to Burkina Faso (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Some 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 donated by Azerbaijan were delivered to Burkina Faso under the coordination of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Dec. 6, 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The initiative, launched in September 2021 to support the fight of African countries against COVID-19 within the Organization of Turkic States, was fully supported by Azerbaijan as the country chairing the organization. Some 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Istanbul a few days before the summit of the Organization of Turkic States according to the relevant order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Besides Azerbaijan, Turkey donated 200,000 doses of vaccine, Uzbekistan - 100,000 doses of vaccine and Hungary - 211,200 doses of vaccine to support the initiative. A total of 611,200 doses of the vaccine were donated to African countries through the logistical support of the Turkish side.

This contribution, which is an example of Azerbaijan's active role in the fight against COVID-19 at the global level and support for countries in need, is another humanistic step taken by President Ilham Aliyev on the basis of the traditions of mercy of Azerbaijani people.