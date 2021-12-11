Azerbaijan’s employees of state departments, services must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:45

All employees of government entities (institutions) and the service sector in Azerbaijan must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus from February 1, 2022, Trend reports citing the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision also applies to all employees of all medical, pharmaceutical, scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, work under labor or civil law contracts, as well as all employees of the sphere of labor and services specified in the addendum to the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated May 26, 2021 "On measures related to the extension of special quarantine regime and removal of certain restrictions".

According to the decision, the mentioned persons who haven’t been fully vaccinated instead must have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from the coronavirus, or a certificate about contraindications to vaccination.

Currently, at least 80 percent of employees of government entities, as well as employees of the above institutions must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from coronavirus, or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination.