Reason for helicopter crash of Azerbaijan State Border Service named (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The investigation results showed that the helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed due to a pilot error, First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov said on Dec. 20, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during a briefing on the preliminary results of the investigation in a criminal case opened on the fact of the crash of the border service’s military helicopter during its training flights, which took place at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district on November 30 at about 10:40 (GMT +4) and resulted in the death of 14 and injury of two servicemen, respectively.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.