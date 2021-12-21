Announcement of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital - important message, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The development of cultural and creative fields will be one of the national priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said on Dec. 21 at a conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's development: yesterday, today and tomorrow", Trend reports.

According to Karimov, the legal framework in the field of culture is being improved.

"Mission to bring culture back our lands liberated from Armenian occupation, continues. The announcement on naming Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan has become an important message marking the return of Azerbaijani culture to the liberated lands," he noted.

"One of our priorities is also the promotion of Azerbaijani culture abroad," added the minister.