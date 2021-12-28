Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

An e-map of the monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has been prepared, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said on Dec. 28 at a press conference dedicated to the results of the ministry’s activity in 2021, Trend reports.

Karimov added that there are information boards on 46 historical monuments of this city.

“The museums of occupation and victory have been established in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts,” the minister added. “The Ministry of Culture also took part in the restoration of the House-Museum of Bulbul in Shusha. The project entitled "Qarabaga kitabla gedek" ("Let’s go to Karabakh with a book") has been implemented. The Book Fund of Karabakh has been created.”