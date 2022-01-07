Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens on January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Some 31,844 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,059 citizens, the second one 3,976 citizens and the booster dose – 24,809.

Totally, up until now, 11,439,291 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,178,595 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,688,646 people - the second dose and 1,572,050 people booster dose.