Azerbaijan confirms 673 more COVID-19 cases, 392 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 673 new COVID-19 cases, 392 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 622,236 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 606,311 of them have recovered, and 8,471 people have died. Currently, 7,454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,333 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,957,603 tests have been conducted so far.