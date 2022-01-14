Azerbaijan confirms 653 more COVID-19 cases, 488 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 653 new COVID-19 cases, 488 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 624,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,885 of them have recovered, and 8,497 people have died. Currently, 7,826 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,275 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,987,010 tests have been conducted so far.