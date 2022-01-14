Azerbaijan confirms 653 more COVID-19 cases, 488 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 653 new COVID-19 cases, 488 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 624,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,885 of them have recovered, and 8,497 people have died. Currently, 7,826 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,275 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,987,010 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks about impact of interventions on volume of gold and foreign exchange assets
Turkmen branch of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering to purchase car tires and batteries via tender
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish vice president on 30-year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties
Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents signed in presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PHOTO)
Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson
Verbal agreement on establishment of commission for delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border reached
Azerbaijan, Turkey may achieve bigger bilateral trade turnover via shorter route between two countries - TRACECA
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between countries