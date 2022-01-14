Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
Some 28,613 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,702 citizens, the second one 2,939 citizens and the booster dose – 22,972.
Totally, up until now, 11,621,120 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,195,727 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,709,352 people - the second dose and 1,716,041 people booster dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks about impact of interventions on volume of gold and foreign exchange assets
Turkmen branch of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering to purchase car tires and batteries via tender
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish vice president on 30-year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties
Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents signed in presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PHOTO)
Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson
Verbal agreement on establishment of commission for delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border reached
Azerbaijan, Turkey may achieve bigger bilateral trade turnover via shorter route between two countries - TRACECA
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between countries