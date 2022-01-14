Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Some 28,613 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,702 citizens, the second one 2,939 citizens and the booster dose – 22,972.

Totally, up until now, 11,621,120 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,195,727 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,709,352 people - the second dose and 1,716,041 people booster dose.