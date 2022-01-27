European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society 27 January 2022 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre (ATDC) was signed yesterday, aiming to establish a strategic partnership based on cooperation in the field of preparation and organizing of IELTS examinations. The signing ceremony held at ATDC premises and was attended by European Azerbaijan School Director Dr. Francesco Banchini, the British Council Azerbaijan Country Director Mr. Francis Gardener-Trejo, representatives of state institutions engaged in education process, Universities, and media.

The memorandum of understanding outlines principles of collaboration of two institutions in sharing of expertise in the field of quality assurance in organizing of IELTS examinations with possibility of EAS becoming an official examination center in the future.

Dr. Francesco Banchini, Director of European Azerbaijan School, at the signing ceremony, stated that status of an official IELTS registration partners will create a better opportunity for the EAS students to improve their English language skills through participation in trainings and mock exams organized at ATDC in collaboration with British Council.

Mr. Francis Gardener-Trejo, the British Council Azerbaijan Country Director said: “The British Council is pleased to extend its services and build cooperation with key Azerbaijan education institutions such as European Azerbaijan School. Our partnership on IELTS will now benefit to more students which in its turn will expand future career opportunities for Azerbaijani youth”.

British Council has been established in Azerbaijan since 1993. Every year we connect with thousands of students, educators, policymakers, academics, researchers, creatives and entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan. The focus of our work is on providing opportunities for young people through improving the standards of English language teaching and learning; through internationally recognized UK examinations; positioning the UK as the partner of choice for the development of creative economy in Azerbaijan

Mrs. Raksana Mammadova, ATDC Director, expresses appreciation of the support that ATDC receives from all its partners. She mentioned that pandemic is slowing down and therefore ATDC is planning to restart its activities in full scale and signing of the agreement with British Council will boost ATDC potential to provide quality educational services to all interested customers.

Established in June 2014, the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre, has been offering training for local teachers in the modern methods of education. The trainers are all highly educated, motivated, and enthusiastic instructors, experienced in current pedagogy and educational practices.

The mission of the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre is to enrich educators’ abilities to advance the profession of education through research in the science and art of teaching and learning, the application of engaging and meaningful pedagogical approaches, the effective uses of technology, and the analysis and development of school leadership and educational policy.

Another significant event in the life of European Azerbaijan School this week was the presentation of International School Awards in January 2022 from ISC Research!

ISC Research is the world leading provider of English-medium K-12 international school data, trends and intelligence on international schools throughout the world since 1994.

A special commendation award has been presented to European Azerbaijan School for innovation and strategic leadership at international schools’ nominations. The School is proud to continuously share best practice, creative endeavours, community participation and innovations within international and local community.

European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province increase
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province increase
Iran’s POGC unveils volume of gas extracted from South Pars gas field
Iran’s POGC unveils volume of gas extracted from South Pars gas field
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Trade turnover between Central Asian countries and India unveiled Business 18:09
Launch of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation to help prevent incidents - Russian MFA Politics 18:05
Azerbaijan launches engineering-geological studies in Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 18:01
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining increases its stake in Canadian mining company Economy 17:57
Turkmenistan and US discuss bilateral cooperation Business 17:44
Azerbaijan announces auction to privatize state enterprises, vehicles Finance 17:42
Azerbaijani gymnast to participate in Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 17:24
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender for tubing repair Tenders 17:18
Azerbaijan records increase in export of products by industrial zones Economy 17:18
Azerbaijan to hold auction for helicopters (PHOTO) Economy 17:17
European natural gas prices to fall this year Oil&Gas 17:13
Armenian PM may visit Turkey Politics 17:11
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan hold another meeting on "Dostlug" field Oil&Gas 17:09
Global oil market to flip into surplus in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:07
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:06
Georgia’s electricity exports skyrocket Georgia 17:06
Turkmenistan allocates loans to expand natural gas fields exploration Oil&Gas 17:03
Azerbaijan Industry Bank’s assets down in 2021 Finance 16:55
“We became the first company in CIS region to receive ISO 37001 certificate” Economy 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 3,361 more COVID-19 cases, 1,132 recoveries Society 16:43
Azerbaijan unveils volume of investments made in industrial zones Economy 16:42
Swiss company eyes creating assembly line for trains in Georgia Georgia 16:41
Azerbaijani Muganbank's assets edge up Finance 16:34
Poland’s Catholic Church marks Day of Islam Europe 16:34
Georgia announces launch date for regional enterprise dev't program (Exclusive) Georgia 16:23
Azerbaijan to simplify civil UAV registration procedures Economy 16:13
Azerbaijan, Iran holding talks on construction of Astara-Rasht railway - official Transport 16:00
EBRD discloses results of its investments in Uzbekistan for 2021 Uzbekistan 15:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Society 15:28
Criminal case of former chief of Kazakhstan's KNB classified as "Top Secret" Kazakhstan 15:28
Assets of Azerbaijan's Yelo Bank increase in 2021 Finance 15:25
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan ends 2021 with loss Finance 15:24
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province increase Business 15:21
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Exclusive) ICT 15:19
German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages Europe 15:12
Uzbekistan’s CERR forecasts GDP growth for 2022 Uzbekistan 15:11
Kazakhstan’s modernized national security system must be ready to meet any challenges - president Kazakhstan 15:01
SOCAR AQS, Iraqi Drilling Company ink protocol Oil&Gas 15:00
Georgia, Azerbaijan discuss attracting tourists to South Caucasus Georgia 14:55
Azerbaijani Unibank's assets up in 2021 Finance 14:55
Iran’s POGC unveils volume of gas extracted from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 14:51
EIB reveals volume of investments in green transformation Oil&Gas 14:44
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up gov't bonds for new auction Finance 14:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:29
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for providing entire country with internet Economy 14:18
Bulgaria’s Chiren gas storage project to get funding from EU Oil&Gas 14:17
EU calls on Azerbaijani farmers to engage in more cooperation Business 14:16
EU companies among largest investors in Azerbaijan – EU Programme Manager Oil&Gas 14:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan hold regular foreign currency auction Finance 13:59
Iran sees surge in price of apartments in Tehran Business 13:55
Azerbaijan talks unauthorized use of state companies' cable networks Economy 13:32
Azerbaijan's Ziraat Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 13:30
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 13:28
Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul Uzbekistan 13:27
Azerbaijan sees growth in oil prices Economy 13:19
Joint projects - good chance for Azerbaijan, Iran to develop relations further, MP says Business 13:17
Azerbaijan records growth of production in industrial zones in 2021 Economy 13:13
Azerbaijan talks construction, restoration of roads in liberated areas Economy 12:58
Russia records another 88,816 coronavirus cases — crisis center Russia 12:56
Uzbekistan shares data on potato imports for 2021 Uzbekistan 12:46
EU shares experience with Azerbaijan in development of agritourism - official Business 12:35
Spirits maker Diageo posts 16% rise in first-half sales Europe 12:12
Bank of America raises base pay for top bankers US 12:09
Uzbekistan places government bonds on currency exchange Uzbekistan 12:07
Azerbaijan unveils TV & radio coverage of liberated areas ICT 12:00
Croatia to possibly take part in demining of Azerbaijani liberated lands Business 11:58
Croatian Ambassador talks impact of COVID-19 on Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 11:55
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 11:52
Azerbaijan plays its role in global fight against anti-Semitism and support of multiculturalism - UN official Politics 11:50
Agriculture plays key role in Azerbaijani economy's diversification - EU official Economy 11:48
Croatia eyes to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in food processing industries Business 11:26
Uzbekistan shares data on GDP per capita Uzbekistan 11:20
Uzbekistan starts implementation of new investment project Uzbekistan 11:15
Spain's Sabadell reports 161 mlns Q4 net profit helped by TSB Europe 11:06
Electrolux books $85 mln tariffs case related charge in Q4 Europe 11:03
Azerbaijan is unique Muslim country with large Jewish community - Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:03
Azerbaijan's AccessBank discloses loan portfolio volume for 2021 Finance 10:44
VTB Bank Azerbaijan reveals net profit for 2021 Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan looking to increase GDP and industrial production in 2022 Uzbekistan 10:39
Deutsche Bank nearly triples Q4 profit, defying expected loss Europe 10:36
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of newly built Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:36
Croatia provides update on Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan registers increase in volume of loans issued to construction sector Finance 10:15
Southern Gas Corridor fulfills both conditions of EU energy security – envoy Oil&Gas 10:11
Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defense ties Politics 10:10
Uzbekistan removes restrictions on operation of gas filling stations Uzbekistan 10:06
Iranian currency rates for January 27 Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10:02
VTB Bank Azerbaijan’s assets increase in 2021 Finance 09:55
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 27 Finance 09:48
Azerbaijan names production value of building materials for 2021 Construction 09:42
Kazakhstan records increase in export of cars Transport 09:40
Oil falls as U.S. Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors Oil&Gas 09:33
Most COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan associated with Omicron strain - expert Society 09:15
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO) Georgia 09:12
USAID eager to partner with Turkmenistan on low carbon development Business 09:00
India sees 2.86 lakh new Covid cases, 665 more deaths Other News 08:40
Turkey ready to host Zelenskyy, Putin to defuse tensions: Erdogan Turkey 08:11
All news