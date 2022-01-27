European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre (ATDC) was signed yesterday, aiming to establish a strategic partnership based on cooperation in the field of preparation and organizing of IELTS examinations. The signing ceremony held at ATDC premises and was attended by European Azerbaijan School Director Dr. Francesco Banchini, the British Council Azerbaijan Country Director Mr. Francis Gardener-Trejo, representatives of state institutions engaged in education process, Universities, and media.

The memorandum of understanding outlines principles of collaboration of two institutions in sharing of expertise in the field of quality assurance in organizing of IELTS examinations with possibility of EAS becoming an official examination center in the future.

Dr. Francesco Banchini, Director of European Azerbaijan School, at the signing ceremony, stated that status of an official IELTS registration partners will create a better opportunity for the EAS students to improve their English language skills through participation in trainings and mock exams organized at ATDC in collaboration with British Council.

Mr. Francis Gardener-Trejo, the British Council Azerbaijan Country Director said: “The British Council is pleased to extend its services and build cooperation with key Azerbaijan education institutions such as European Azerbaijan School. Our partnership on IELTS will now benefit to more students which in its turn will expand future career opportunities for Azerbaijani youth”.

British Council has been established in Azerbaijan since 1993. Every year we connect with thousands of students, educators, policymakers, academics, researchers, creatives and entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan. The focus of our work is on providing opportunities for young people through improving the standards of English language teaching and learning; through internationally recognized UK examinations; positioning the UK as the partner of choice for the development of creative economy in Azerbaijan

Mrs. Raksana Mammadova, ATDC Director, expresses appreciation of the support that ATDC receives from all its partners. She mentioned that pandemic is slowing down and therefore ATDC is planning to restart its activities in full scale and signing of the agreement with British Council will boost ATDC potential to provide quality educational services to all interested customers.

Established in June 2014, the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre, has been offering training for local teachers in the modern methods of education. The trainers are all highly educated, motivated, and enthusiastic instructors, experienced in current pedagogy and educational practices.

The mission of the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre is to enrich educators’ abilities to advance the profession of education through research in the science and art of teaching and learning, the application of engaging and meaningful pedagogical approaches, the effective uses of technology, and the analysis and development of school leadership and educational policy.

Another significant event in the life of European Azerbaijan School this week was the presentation of International School Awards in January 2022 from ISC Research!

ISC Research is the world leading provider of English-medium K-12 international school data, trends and intelligence on international schools throughout the world since 1994.

A special commendation award has been presented to European Azerbaijan School for innovation and strategic leadership at international schools’ nominations. The School is proud to continuously share best practice, creative endeavours, community participation and innovations within international and local community.