Searches for missing Azerbaijani senior lieutenant continue still - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The searches for missing Senior Lieutenant Fuad Baghirov continue, Anar Eyvazov, deputy head of the Defense Ministry’s press service, said at the ministry's briefing, Trend reports.

Four Azerbaijani servicemen lost their way and disappeared due to a sharp change in weather conditions and a snowstorm on the territory of Alagollar in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district According to the ministry, the names of servicemen are Fuad Baghirov (senior lieutenant), Javad Huseynov (junior sergeant of extra-long service), Mashalla Huseynov and Yasin Karimov (soldiers).

According to Eyvazov, three of the servicemen were found

“As a result of the searches which were launched on the morning of January 29, junior sergeant Javad Huseynov, soldier Mashalla Huseynov and soldier Yasin Karimov were found. They were placed in a military hospital in Kalbajar and taken under the doctor’s supervision,” he added.