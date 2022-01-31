Another passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Aslan Mammadli – Trend:

Another regular passenger bus from Baku arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend's Karabakh bureau said.

The bus departed from the territory of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex.

In Aghdam, the passengers have visited the Imarat palace complex, built by Panahali Khan in the XVIII century.

The visitors also saw burial place of Khurshidbanu Natavan [famous Azerbaijani female poet of the 19th century], destroyed during Aghdam’s Armenian occupation, and other historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism.

Regular bus trips to the liberated territories have been carried out since January 24.