Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Some 59 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizen, the third dose - into 58 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 12,218,614 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,248,383 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,752,395 people - the second dose, 2,217,836 people - the third dose.
