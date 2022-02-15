Azerbaijan adopts amendments to registration rules for religious communities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is changing the rules for state registration of religious organizations, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the bill amending the law "On freedom of religion", which was discussed in the second reading at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The change provides for the submission of an application with the attachment of the founding protocol, charter, as well as other documents stated in the law "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" by religious organizations to the body determined by the corresponding executive authority for state registration.

Another change provides for the registration application accompanied by a list of founders or authorized representatives with information about them, the community itself, methods and forms of its activities, community's attitude to the family, marriage, education and etc.

Following discussions in a plenary meeting of the parliament, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.