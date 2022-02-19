Azerbaijan confirms 3,690 more COVID-19 cases, 6,963 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,690 new COVID-19 cases, 6,963 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 771,709 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 727,828 of them have recovered, and 9,211 people have died. Currently, 34,670 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,473,728 tests have been conducted so far.