Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

Some 36,569 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,738 citizens, the second dose - 1,555 citizens, the third dose - 30,174 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - 2,102 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,756,794 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,283,131 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,773,574 people - the second dose, 2,508,085 people - the third and more dose, and 192,004 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.