Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 16,815 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 931 citizens, the second one to 1,150 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 13,718 citizens. Some 1,016 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,176,571 vaccine doses were administered, 5,309,703 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,796,474 people - the second dose, 2,855,788 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 214,606 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.