Azerbaijani health minister calls for vigilance in autumn despite lifting of mask regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The population of Azerbaijan should be careful in the autumn months despite the abolition of the mask regime [against COVID-19] and WHO has already warned about this, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters on May 10, Trend reports.

"As you know, the mask regime has been canceled in Azerbaijan, but we must remain vigilant. The point is not that there may be a sudden surge [in the infection cases]. The coronavirus infection has repeatedly surprised, and it’s possible that the virus can mutate again," Musayev explained.