Azerbaijan national team wins first victory in UEFA Nations League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan national football team won the first victory in the UEFA Nations League, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan national team hosted the team of Belarus in Baku.

The match at the "Dalga Arena" was judged by a team of referees led by the Greek referee Anastasios Papapetrou.

No goals were scored in the first half. The Azerbaijani national team, which started the second half more actively, scored in the 76th minute of the match. The score in the match was opened by a member of the national team Mahir Emreli. In extra time, Ramil Sheydayev made his way to the opponent's goal and increased the difference in the score.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won with a score of 2:0.