Azerbaijan presents website on its historical, cultural monuments in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. A presentation of the heritage.gov.az website of the Azerbaijani State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage on historical and cultural monuments in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] was held at the International Mugham Center in Baku on July 7, Trend reports.

The purpose of creating the site is to inform the general public about the illegal actions of Armenia committed in the previously occupied Azerbaijani lands, vandalism, misappropriation and destruction of samples of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

Speaking at the presentation, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov spoke about the importance of the site in terms of informing the public about the real situation with historical and cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

According to Karimov, as a result of the monitoring conducted by the Ministry of Culture in the liberated territories, it was found that most of the Azerbaijani cultural monuments were destroyed by the armed forces of Armenia, and some of them were misappropriated or vandalized.

Mosques, mausoleums and other places of worship take a special place among the samples of Azerbaijan's immovable cultural heritage most affected by the vandalism, noted the minister.

The Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Azad Jafarli stressed that the site is an important information resource.

"To implement the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On the organization of a temporary special administration in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated October 29, 2020, representatives of the Ministry of Culture were sent to the liberated districts and began to perform tasks related to the primary inventory and protection of cultural facilities," Jafarli said.

He also stressed that the data obtained as a result of the monitoring covered Shusha, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Khojavand, Gubadli, Aghdam, Tartar, Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

The head of the service said that the site published the results of monitoring historical and cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

"The site also published restored photos of historical and cultural monuments before and after the occupation, archival photographs and drawings, and detailed information about the monuments. At the same time, their location is indicated on the map," Jafarli noted.

According to him, the web resource has been developed to meet modern requirements in terms of ensuring user convenience.

The site meets the standards of Google SEO (search engine optimization), he added.