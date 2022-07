BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Aghdam football club Qarabag FK advanced to the next qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

In the return match of the second qualifying round of the tournament, the club's representatives played away to the Swiss "Zurich".

The main time of the match ended with the victory of the hosts with a score of 2:1, extra time - 2:2.

According to the sum of two matches (4:5), Qarabag advanced to the next qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.