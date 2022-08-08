Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office warns persons spreading fake news on army's military actions (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has warned persons spreading fake news on military actions of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports via General Prosecutor's Office.

"In the last few days, the adequate retaliatory measures have been taken regarding the shelling of the Azerbaijani army positions by members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in Azerbaijan's territory of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers. Totally, Azerbaijani media are restrained about the recent events and trying to act in accordance with the requirements of the relevant legislation given the importance and sensitivity of the issue," said the statement.

Meanwhile, some social media users are likely to spread false information, publish fake news or old footage, and update them in an unreasonable way.

Baku residents Rustam Ismayilbayli and Farid Hasanov, Goranboy's resident Elmar Mammadov and Mingachevir's resident Gulay Eyvazova, who spread fake news, were summoned to the prosecutor's office and familiarized with the relevant legislation.

"The misinformation posing a threat of mass violation of public security and the emergence of socially dangerous consequences is unacceptable following the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Information and protection of information," the Office said.

According to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On national security", steps aimed at weakening the country's defense capability are considered threats to our state, and any similar actions should be prevented in a timely manner.

"Considering the above, the mentioned persons have been informed about the socially dangerous consequences of their actions and warned as part of the prosecutorial measures in accordance with Article 22 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office," the statement noted.