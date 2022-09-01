Azerbaijani servicemen serving in Lachin, de-mining of territories continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) UPDATE

Details added (first version posted at 12:18)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 1. The local media representatives visited Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, Trend TV reports.

The engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army are currently engaged in clearing the mined areas, whereas the military police are serving on the territory.

The Trend TV film crew filmed the de-mining process, asked the opinion of the servicemen on duty.

On August 26, President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Victorious Supreme Commander–in–Chief Ilham Aliyev posted a tweet related to Lachin on his official Twitter account. The head of state wrote that Azerbaijan's Army was stationed in the city of Lachin, the villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control. On this occasion, he congratulated all the residents of Lachin and the rest people of Azerbaijan.