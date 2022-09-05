Number of boreholes and wells included in subterranean-water cadastre in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Aghdam revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Geological exploration in the ore regions of Lesser and Greater Caucasus, as well as in East-Zangazur and Karabakh economic districts of Azerbaijan has been carried out during eight months of this year with the aim to strengthen the mineral resource base, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of Azerbaijan Ali Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that geological diagnostic and evaluation work has been carried out in the ore districts of Lesser and Greater Caucasus at the Goygol, Buzlug, Kungut deposits of Azerbaijan also other ore and non-metallic deposits on the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts over the last period. At the same time, with the implementation of hydrogeological monitoring on Yukhari and Ashagi Istisu, Minkand, Tutkhun, Mozchay, Garasu, where rich thermal mineral water reserves are located, changes in hydro regime of region have been revealed over the last 30 years.

"An audit was carried out on the territories of Fuzuli and Aghdam region and 800 boreholes and 59 wells were included in subterranean-water cadastre," Aliyev said.

According to him, in the south region geological works are being carried out, hydrogeological studies are underway in Jalilabad and Masalli districts. Also monitoring of subterranean-water through regional network on the territory of Azerbaijan.