Azerbaijani Ministry of Health talks possibility of vaccination against monkeypox

Society Materials 8 September 2022 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Health talks possibility of vaccination against monkeypox

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Vaccination against monkeypox isn't provided in Azerbaijan, Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijani ministry has already appealed to World Health Organization (WHO) for tests to diagnose this disease. As a result, 3,000 diagnostic tests were delivered to the country and transferred to the Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, cases of monkeypox virus was recorded in Iran following Türkiye and Georgia.

