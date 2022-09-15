Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova reaches two finals of World Championships in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova reached two finals of the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria), Trend reports.

On the second day of the championship, during the qualifying competitions, Zohra Agamirova with a score of 91.250 points reached the final of the all-around, and also with a score of 29.950 points - the final of the program with a ribbon.

Azerbaijani gymnast Ilona Zeynalova, who also competed today in the qualifying competitions, received 27,000 points for the exercise with a club and 27,050 points for the composition with a ribbon. For the program with clubs, Agamirova received 30.450 points

On September 14-18, Sofia hosts the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. Azerbaijan is represented in the individual competitions by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

During the first day of the championship, which took place on September 14, qualifying competitions were held in the individual program in exercises with a ball and a hoop.

In the qualification of the exercise with a hoop, Agamirova received 30.850 points, taking eighth place, and thus reached the final, where she took the sixth position. Gezalova in qualification for the composition with a hoop received 27.000 points. For the program with the ball, Zohra Agamirova received 29.400 points, and Alina Gezalova - 25.550 points.