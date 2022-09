BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A draft law on protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens in the digital space will be prepared, Trend reports.

This issue is included in the work plan of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's (Milli Majlis) Committee on Human Rights.

Discussions were held during today's meeting, following which the deputies considered it important to prepare such a draft law.

The work plan has been adopted by the members of the committee after the discussion.